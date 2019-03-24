Katie Holmes brought daughter Suri along for a special trip to a refugee camp in Greece.

The Logan Lucky actress, 40, recently paid a visit to the Moria refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece, with the organization Artolution — and she made sure to share the experience with her 12-year-old daughter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Holmes posted a sweet black-and-white photo of Suri, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, laughing and smiling while playing with a young child.

In the snap, Suri wears sweatpants and a white t-shirt, with her hair in braided pigtails as she appears to go in for a high-five.

Holmes is a global ambassador for Artolution, a community-based public art organization that “seeks to ignite positive social change through collaborative art making,” according to its website.

The organization says it’s been addressing the global refugee crisis by partnering with artists, educators and humanitarian organizations to facilitate programming with displaced youth.

Holmes shared a photo of herself standing with Suri and Artolution co-founder Max Frieder, among others, outside Moria.

“Wonderful to spend time with such beautiful souls,” she captioned the post.

The actress also included several other shots of her painting and creating art with women and children living in the camp, as well as one with a child sitting on her lap.

“I am so grateful for this experience of working with and getting to know these incredible women in #moriarefugeecamp their hearts are so kind,” she wrote.

In one image, Holmes paints red hearts on a backdrop as her brushstrokes are captured on camera.

“I love these women who became our friends as we collaborated on many different projects this week,” she wrote. “I am so very grateful for this experience. The resilience of these women is so profound and truly inspiring to witness. And I pray for refugees everywhere #moreiarefugeecamp.”

The Moria refugee camp is mainly home to refugees from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the New York Times.

The mother-daughter trip marks the second time Holmes has shared rare photos of her daughter this year.

RELATED: Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Sells Lemonade During NYC Pride Parade — See the Sweet Photos

In February, Holmes posted a black-and-white shot of Suri and a friend with their backs turned, looking out over a frosted mountain view, to Instagram.

“No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself,” Holmes captioned image, quoting English writer Virginia Woolf.