1 Trend, 3 Ways: Mini Striped Dresses

Check out Suri, Stella and Bluebell in their adorable striped dresses, plus our picks for every budget.
Mini stars in stripes! Recently, we’ve spotted everyone from Stella McDermott (on Aug. 19) and Suri Cruise (on July 3 in Splendid) to Bluebell Halliwell (on Aug. 2) stylishly rocking striped dresses while out and about.
X17; Flynet; Ian Lawrence/Splash News Online
Whether they’re covered with thick or thin lines, these comfy cotton dresses are adorable and easy to wear. Just add fun accessories (bright shoes, colored sunglasses or even a teddy bear!) to complete the look.
Ready to shop? Check out our faves — for every budget — below.
Courtesy Bergdorf Goodman
Splurge
Get your little fashionista ready for fall with Florence Eiseman‘s Mag32netic Stripe Tunic ($96), which come with matching hot pink leggings ($32).
She’ll be oohing and aahing over the whimsical embroidered flowers in no time.
Courtesy Roxy
Affordable
Looks like the tiered trend is still going strong! Like the style? Roxy‘s Greatness Dress ($24) features plenty of twirl-worthy layers. Plus, it’s also available in coral and yellow.
Courtesy Macy’s
Bargain Buy
Talk about a steal! Sweet Heart Rose Kids‘ Striped Dress and Leggings ($15) includes an adorable tank-style tunic (with a cute flower applique!) and matching bottoms. For cooler days, top it off with a light cardigan.
— Anya Leon