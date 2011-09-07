1 Trend, 3 Ways: Mini Striped Dresses

Check out Suri, Stella and Bluebell in their adorable striped dresses, plus our picks for every budget.

By peoplestaff225
September 07, 2011 10:00 AM

Mini stars in stripes! Recently, we’ve spotted everyone from Stella McDermott (on Aug. 19) and Suri Cruise (on July 3 in Splendid) to Bluebell Halliwell (on Aug. 2) stylishly rocking striped dresses while out and about.

Whether they’re covered with thick or thin lines, these comfy cotton dresses are adorable and easy to wear. Just add fun accessories (bright shoes, colored sunglasses or even a teddy bear!) to complete the look.

Ready to shop? Check out our faves — for every budget — below.

Splurge

Get your little fashionista ready for fall with Florence Eiseman‘s Mag32netic Stripe Tunic ($96), which come with matching hot pink leggings ($32).

She’ll be oohing and aahing over the whimsical embroidered flowers in no time.

Affordable

Looks like the tiered trend is still going strong! Like the style? Roxy‘s Greatness Dress ($24) features plenty of twirl-worthy layers. Plus, it’s also available in coral and yellow.

Bargain Buy

Talk about a steal! Sweet Heart Rose KidsStriped Dress and Leggings ($15) includes an adorable tank-style tunic (with a cute flower applique!) and matching bottoms. For cooler days, top it off with a light cardigan.

