Suri Cruise Gets Girly

|
Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto
Outfitted in a flouncy skirt, a purse and peep-toe heels, Suri Cruise hits the town with mom Katie Holmes on Monday in Boston.
The duo strolled along Newbury St., dining at Sonsie before visiting with friends at Cafeteria, then heading to The Fairy Shop, where 3-year-old Suri picked out a few new toys and stuffed animals.
The Holmes-Cruises are currently in Massachusetts while Tom films his latest movie, Wichita, due out next year.
Suri wears Seed’s Flower Trim Tee ($40) paired with a Trelise Cooper skirt.
Click below for a photo of Katie and Suri at lunch.
INF