Jared Padalecki: We're Having a Boy!

"I originally had the intuition that it would be a girl -- shows what I know!" Padalecki tells Tonic.com. "I grew up in a family where the oldest sibling was a boy and I appreciated the extra guidance and protection."

However, the actor and wife Genevieve Cortese will be welcoming a son when their first child arrives in March.

But while the couple are thrilled to be expecting a son, Padalecki admits a preference for baby’s gender was never a priority.



“As cheesy as it sounds, I really want, and wanted, nothing more than a healthy baby,” he says.

As they await the arrival of their firstborn, Padalecki and Cortese, 30, have been burying themselves in parenting books — which comes as no surprise, according to the dad-to-be.

“With Gen being an English major, and me being the son of an English major, and both of us loving to read, we have taken to reading all of the books that we can,” he shares.

Among those stacks of literature? Baby name books.

“We’ve thrown around countless names, probably every one in the books and a few that we kind of made up,” Padalecki reveals. “But we both agree that we’d like to meet our child before we decide [on] a name.”

Following their pregnancy announcement, both Padalecki and Cortese were showered with support from their fans. And while many planned to send gifts for the newest member of the actor’s family, the couple have requested that the presents be passed along to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“The outcry of love and support, by way of Twitter, that we received … was so moving and touching that we were once again reminded of how blessed and fortunate we have been,” he explains. “We thought it might be a great opportunity to give back by having those gifts go to a charity that we’ve supported.”

Padalecki will Tweet one lucky fan who makes a donation to St. Jude. To find out how to get him to Tweet you, read the couple’s complete interview.