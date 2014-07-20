Jared Padalecki Is 'Violently Protective' of Family Time

"I'm straight home and whether they're in Vancouver or they're in Seattle or wherever we happen to be I'm straight to them," Padalecki explains.

Image zoom

With two little boys at home, Jared Padalecki wants to spend as much quality time with them as he can.

“After Supernatural I hope to kind of back off from the business and work more sporadically and be a father and be a basketball coach for my kids, maybe get into producing or something,” Padalecki, 32, told reporters at the CW TCA in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For now, the actor says there is no balance, but he makes sure he has dedicated family time for his sons, Thomas Colton, 2½, and Shepherd, 7 months.

“I am violently protective of my — I call it my off-time — when I’m not working. I’m straight home and whether they’re in Vancouver or they’re in Seattle or wherever we happen to be I’m straight to them,” Padalecki explains.

“The other night I worked from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in Vancouver and got an overnight flight to Houston. It got me home at 8 a.m. and, you know what, I was there with my kids and I took a nap when they napped,” Padalecki says. “I do it whenever I can. Whenever I have the time to do it, I do it. But, simply put, there is no balance yet, but that’s okay.”

When the father of two isn’t home, his boys can still see their dad on TV thanks to his wife, Genevieve.

“You know what’s funny? My wife will put [Supernatural] on — and they’re too young to know what’s going on — but she’ll put it on when either I’m at work or I’m out of town so they can see their dad and they’ll say, ‘Daddy.'”

As for the cute moments that Padalecki really enjoys?

“Tom is my 2½-year-old and he’s a fully-functioning human being right now,” Padalecki jokes with a smile. “The milestones that I laugh at are when they start mimicking what Daddy says and Mommy — in a friendly way — [that] reminds Daddy that he has to use his children words.”

“And then little Shep just started to scoot, so Shep is 7 [months] and he just started to crawl. He also started … to [accept] me as part of his life. Usually, he was like, ‘What do you want?’ ‘I want Mommy.’ Now Shep smiles when he sees me.”

Padalecki admits that he hopes his boys will have the same brotherly bond he shares with his older brother.

“I am a younger brother and I love him and we were best men in each other’s weddings. [I] want them to be there for each other.”

— Mariah Haas