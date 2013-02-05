The 3-year-old sported a Ravens jersey all throughout the playoffs and during the big game itself

The Baltimore Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII – and they may have gotten an assist from Sandra Bullock‘s son Louis who was watching in the stands.

“The 3-year-old had the lucky No. 74 jersey on! He wore it all through playoffs, Leigh Ann Tuohy, Bullock’s real-life Blind Side inspiration, tells PEOPLE. (Tuohy was at the game with Bullock, her son and the rest of Baltimore Raven Michael Oher’s adoptive family.)

“My comment was, ‘It better make it to New Orleans!’ And it did,” she says.

And it seems the blackout in the stadium following Beyoncé’s half-time performance was of no concern to the toddler.

“I think Louis was a little more interested in the little lights that would go on your finger [that were passed out in the stands] verses the game, but that is OK, Tuohy says.

Not wanting to divert attention from the players on the field, Tuohy and Bullock took special care not to be photographed or televised together during the game.