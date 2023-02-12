Pregnant Rihanna Hinted She Was 'Bringing Someone' Before Revealing Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime

Rihanna had us all fooled!

The singer, who is expecting a second baby with rapper A$AP Rocky, had hinted at her big surprise before she took the stage at Super Bowl 2023.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Rihanna said she was "thinking about bringing someone" out during her halftime performance. However, the 34-year-old managed to sidetrack everyone, giving the assumption she was talking about a surprise musical guest.

"I'm not sure. We'll see," she teased while speaking with the outlet.

She also joked that "it wouldn't be a surprise" if she spoiled who she was considering sharing the stage with on Sunday.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE Sunday night.

According to a source who attended the singer's press conference on Friday, "nobody knew" that Rihanna was pregnant before she took the stage. "She totally hid it," says the source.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performer stunned in Phoenix Sunday dressed head-to-toe in bright red, with a baby bump on clear display. She now holds the distinction of being the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

She opened her highly anticipated set with "B--- Better Have My Money," and also performed her hits "Run This Town" and "Umbrella," among others.

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

The Grammy winner and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May 2022.

Rihanna first revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different," the source said, adding that the couple were over the moon about their baby on the way.

"They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."