Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Go on Field to Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl 2023 Win

The quarterback's wife and daughter supported him as the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed in Arizona Sunday

By
Tommy McArdle
Published on February 12, 2023 11:14 PM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35
Photo: Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

Sterling Skye Mahomes couldn't wait to celebrate her daddy's big win!

The toddler was brought on field by mom Brittany Mahomes to celebrate as dad Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Brittany and 24-month-old Sterling also appeared on the field before the game as they wished Patrick, 27, well ahead of his Super Bowl MVP-winning performance. He eventually led Kansas City to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35.

The pair joined Patrick on a stage as he accepted the award for Super Bowl MVP and celebrated with the rest of the Chiefs.

"MY BABY DID IT!!!!!" Brittany wrote on Twitter shortly after the game's end Sunday, following up with another message: "Patrick and his teammates are DAWGSSSS."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes carries his daughter Sterling as he walks with his wife Brittany (L) after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Glendale, USA - 12 Feb 2023
JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Brittany documented her trip to Arizona on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, showing snaps of Sterling enjoying a flight on a private plane with a good book and some Chick-fil-A.

Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they were going.

"Dada," she said happily with a mouth full of food.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Dad Patrick's Big Win
Brittany Mahomes/instagram, Cooper Neill/Getty, Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany later showed Sterling's excitement as they arrived at their destination. The mom of two crouched down next to her daughter to take a photo in front of the plane, wearing a rust-colored sweatshirt and black leggings while Sterling wore a pink and yellow Adidas sweatshirt with matching yellow leggings.

Later on, the duo enjoyed some time dipping their feet in a pool. Brittany's last post of the night showed the toddler bowling herself over a soccer ball, dressed in black shorts and a tan sweatshirt.

Brittany also shared to her Stories a cute new shot of son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks. In the snap, the mom of two matches her son in neutral colors, holding Bronze against her chest as he wears an adorable tan and white checked onesie.

"Just the best little guy ," Brittany wrote.

Sterling Skye sported a tiny leather jacket with "Mahomes" and his number "15" sewn onto the back in Kansas Chiefs colors — as well as a red heart with his number sewn onto the back side of her jeans — which Brittany gave fans a glimpse of on Instagram as she showcased them getting ready for the game Sunday.

