Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Go on Field to Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl 2023 Win

Sterling Skye Mahomes couldn't wait to celebrate her daddy's big win!

The toddler was brought on field by mom Brittany Mahomes to celebrate as dad Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Brittany and 24-month-old Sterling also appeared on the field before the game as they wished Patrick, 27, well ahead of his Super Bowl MVP-winning performance. He eventually led Kansas City to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35.

The pair joined Patrick on a stage as he accepted the award for Super Bowl MVP and celebrated with the rest of the Chiefs.

"MY BABY DID IT!!!!!" Brittany wrote on Twitter shortly after the game's end Sunday, following up with another message: "Patrick and his teammates are DAWGSSSS."

Brittany documented her trip to Arizona on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, showing snaps of Sterling enjoying a flight on a private plane with a good book and some Chick-fil-A.

Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they were going.

"Dada," she said happily with a mouth full of food.

Brittany later showed Sterling's excitement as they arrived at their destination. The mom of two crouched down next to her daughter to take a photo in front of the plane, wearing a rust-colored sweatshirt and black leggings while Sterling wore a pink and yellow Adidas sweatshirt with matching yellow leggings.

Later on, the duo enjoyed some time dipping their feet in a pool. Brittany's last post of the night showed the toddler bowling herself over a soccer ball, dressed in black shorts and a tan sweatshirt.

Brittany also shared to her Stories a cute new shot of son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks. In the snap, the mom of two matches her son in neutral colors, holding Bronze against her chest as he wears an adorable tan and white checked onesie.

"Just the best little guy ," Brittany wrote.

Sterling Skye sported a tiny leather jacket with "Mahomes" and his number "15" sewn onto the back in Kansas Chiefs colors — as well as a red heart with his number sewn onto the back side of her jeans — which Brittany gave fans a glimpse of on Instagram as she showcased them getting ready for the game Sunday.