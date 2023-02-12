Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Give Patrick Mahomes a Kiss Ahead of Super Bowl 2023

Mom and daughter had their game faces — and outfits — on as they cheered on Patrick Mahomes in Arizona on Super Bowl Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 07:08 PM
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs his wife Brittany Mahomes before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Skye are rooting for their favorite Super Bowl 2023 quarterback.

Mom and daughter had their game faces — and outfits — on as they cheered on Patrick Mahomes in Arizona on Sunday.

The 24-month-old sported a tiny leather jacket with "Mahomes" and his number "15" sewn onto the back in Kansas Chiefs colors (along with a red heart with his number sewn onto the back side of her jeans), which Brittany gave fans a glimpse of on Instagram as she showcased them getting ready.

Ahead of the big game, Patrick ran over to Brittany, wearing a two-piece Chiefs-red pantsuit, to kiss her and Sterling before running into the tunnel.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/3036815852711471598/?hl=en
brittany lynne mahomes/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared photos from her arrival in Glendale, Arizona, with their two kids, Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Brittany showed snaps of Sterling enjoying a flight on a private plane with a good book and Chick-fil-A.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they were going.

"Dada," she said happily with a mouth full of food.

https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
The Mahomes family. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

On Wednesday, Brittany shared a series of sweet photos with her kids in Arizona, including a cute new shot of baby Bronze. In the snap, the mom of two matches her son in neutral colors, holding Bronze against her chest as he wears an adorable tan and white checked onesie.

"Just the best little guy 😊," Brittany wrote.

She also shared a few pictures of Sterling, including a sunny snap of the toddler hanging out by a pool, wearing a ribbed tan one-piece.

"Our most perfect baby girl🥹🤍 @patrickmahomes," added Brittany.

Related Articles
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin and His First Responders Honored by NFL Before Super Bowl 2023
Ben Affleck Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial
Ben Affleck (and Jennifer Lopez) Star in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad — Plus He Reveals His Coffee Order
Donna Kelce
Donna Kelce Shows Off Her Split Eagles-Chiefs 'Game Day Fit' Ahead of Super Bowl 2023
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
Travis Kelce Posts Heartfelt Childhood Videos with Brother Jason Before Super Bowl 2023
https://www.instagram.com/mecolehardman4/?hl=en. mecole hardman shariah gordon. Mecole Hardman/Instagram
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr.'s Girlfriend Went Into Labor Before Super Bowl
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals gives his son Koa Watt a kiss prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Says Fatherhood Changed Him in 'Many Ways': 'It's a Love I Never Knew I Could Have'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=zLJoQRS48KQ. Bradley Cooper. T mobile Comercial
Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Says Hormones Will Result in 'Unnecessary Amount of Tears' at Super Bowl
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history Drew Brees (9) of the Saints and Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers share a few words of encouragement after the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 08, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Drew Brees on Tom Brady's Retirement: 'Felt Like He Might Play Forever'
LOS ANGELES - MAY 22: "Get Some, Goldilocks!" - Pictured: Swoop and Kevin Hart. A group of trash-talking competitors take on the course, and the Philadelphia Eagles mascot, Swoop, stops by to surprise host Kevin Hart, on TKO: TOTAL KNOCK OUT, Wednesday, July 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)
Kevin Hart Says He Is Going to Wear 'an Eagles Onesie' to Rep the Team During Super Bowl 2023
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); Rihanna/TikTok . https://www.tiktok.com/@rihanna/video/7178123165229419818?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178123165229419818.
Rihanna Opens Up About Life as a Mom with Her Baby Son: 'It Just Got Better with Him'
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Beyonce and Rihanna attend Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation)
Rihanna Admits She Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for Her Own
Kylie Kelce Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3's Arrival
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Reveals What She Loves About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3
Scottsdale, AZ - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are seen indulging in some drinks while partying at Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Pictured: Arod, Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Date Night with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro in Arizona Ahead of 2023 Super Bowl
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Reveals Game-Day Plan if Baby Is Born on Super Bowl Sunday