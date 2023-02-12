Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Give Patrick Mahomes a Kiss Ahead of Super Bowl 2023

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Skye are rooting for their favorite Super Bowl 2023 quarterback.

Mom and daughter had their game faces — and outfits — on as they cheered on Patrick Mahomes in Arizona on Sunday.

The 24-month-old sported a tiny leather jacket with "Mahomes" and his number "15" sewn onto the back in Kansas Chiefs colors (along with a red heart with his number sewn onto the back side of her jeans), which Brittany gave fans a glimpse of on Instagram as she showcased them getting ready.

Ahead of the big game, Patrick ran over to Brittany, wearing a two-piece Chiefs-red pantsuit, to kiss her and Sterling before running into the tunnel.

brittany lynne mahomes/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared photos from her arrival in Glendale, Arizona, with their two kids, Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Brittany showed snaps of Sterling enjoying a flight on a private plane with a good book and Chick-fil-A.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they were going.

"Dada," she said happily with a mouth full of food.

The Mahomes family. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

On Wednesday, Brittany shared a series of sweet photos with her kids in Arizona, including a cute new shot of baby Bronze. In the snap, the mom of two matches her son in neutral colors, holding Bronze against her chest as he wears an adorable tan and white checked onesie.

"Just the best little guy 😊," Brittany wrote.

She also shared a few pictures of Sterling, including a sunny snap of the toddler hanging out by a pool, wearing a ribbed tan one-piece.

"Our most perfect baby girl🥹🤍 @patrickmahomes," added Brittany.