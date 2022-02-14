The NFL shared a video of JAY-Z snapping photos of daughter Blue Ivy and a friend on the field ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday

JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Have a Father-Daughter Day at Super Bowl LVI — See the Photos

JAY-Z took Blue Ivy out to the ball game!

The father-daughter duo attended Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where they watched the Los Angeles Rams secure a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

JAY-Z, 52, and Blue, 10, were dressed casually for the game, in T-shirts and matching black baseball caps and face masks.

In a video shared to Twitter by the NFL, the rapper was shown snapping a photo of his daughter and a friend ahead of the big game as they jumped into the air, the football field behind them.

JAY-Z's wife and Blue's mom, Beyoncé, was also present at the high-energy game, during which the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20.

Blue Ivy Carter ; Jay-Z Blue Ivy Carter and JAY-Z | Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Blue recently turned 10, celebrating the double-digit age milestone with a heartfelt birthday shoutout from her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson in the form of a photo of the two posed on the beach at sunset, wearing coordinated black-and-white outfits.

"My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!" wrote the fashion designer, 68. "God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things."

She continued, "Blue is my little Capricorn Twin. I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready 😂three days later but we still share the bond."

"Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!😂!😂 Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well!" Knowles-Lawson added in her tribute. "God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet , Beautiful Baby Blue❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂💥Happy Birthday 🎂❤️🙏🏽"

RELATED VIDEO: See Beyoncé Pose in Rare Shot with Her Daughters Blue and Rumi in New Ivy Park Campaign

In November, Blue joined mom Beyoncé, 40, and other celebrities in reciting some of her rapper father's famous lyrics in honor of his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer/You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter," she said, adorably laughing as she read out the censored line from JAY-Z's 1998 track "Ride or Die."