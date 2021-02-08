Tom Brady Celebrates Super Bowl LV Win with His Three Kids

Tom Brady is keeping his kids close post-Super Bowl LV.

The 43-year-old, in his first season as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots, scored another Super Bowl victory on Sunday. Now with his seventh Super Bowl ring, he was spotted hugging and celebrating his kids after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Vivian was seen giving her father a kiss on the cheek as the Buccaneers celebrated their 31-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. After the game, Brady was named Super Bowl LV MVP, and now has the seventh Super Bowl ring of his career.

"It'll be nice to celebrate with them," Brady said of his children while on the podium to accept the MVP honor.

Bündchen posted a video of Vivian, Benjamin and Jack to her Instagram Story as well, which showed them waiting for an elevator in the stadium as Rob Gronkowski — Brady's longtime teammate — celebrated the victory on a television screen near them. Both Benjamin and Jack wore matching Brady No. 12 jerseys.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: getty images

Image zoom Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A source told PEOPLE last month that Jack "loves football" and the father-son duo are known to practice the sport together. "Tom and Jack are super tight," the source said. "He loves football. Tom's very active with him. He's always spotted out with him. Parents have seen him playing football in the schoolyard with Jack and his classmates, pre-COVID."

During an interview with Howard Stern in April, Brady opened up about whether he wants his sons to follow in his footsteps on the football field.

"I would never want for them to be 'Tom Brady's son' playing football. I don't like that at all," he said at the time, per USA Today. "But from a team, camaraderie, discipline, I think there's something about contact sports that teaches you a lot about discipline, respect, mutual respect for your opponent that you don't get in non-contact sports."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

Brady's game on Sunday was his 10th Super Bowl appearance, and he told reporters earlier this week that retirement isn't on his mind at the moment. "Yeah, definitely," Brady said when asked if he would play past age 45. "It's a physical sport and the perspective I have on that is — you never know."

Image zoom Credit: Gisele/instagram