Pregnant Brittany Matthews Roots for Fiancé Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LV

Brittany Matthews is showing up for her quarterback fiancé!

The former professional soccer player, 25, attended Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa, Florida, as her fiancé Patrick Mahomes — with whom she's currently expecting her first child, a daughter — and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matthews dressed up for the big game in a bump-hugging white dress, with a long black blazer and matching bow high heels. She showed off her look on social media, cradling her baby belly in one photo.

"GAMETIMEEEEEE," she wrote.

Mahomes led his team to victory at last year's Super Bowl, an event where he was also awarded MVP. Matthews has continued to attend his games this season while expecting, showing off her baby bump while ready to cheer him on.

She first announced her pregnancy news in September, shortly after the couple, who began dating in their teens, got engaged. Last month, the mom-to-be shared a photo of a sweet present for their baby girl: a custom jean jacket with her father's name on it. In addition to his name and jersey number, the jacket proudly announces to the world that the star athlete is her "daddy."

In another personalized touch, on the sleeves are two photos of the couple's beloved family dogs. "Baby girl will be born ready for game days," Matthews wrote alongside a video showcasing the BROdenim jacket.