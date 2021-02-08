"Is that Mommy?" Amy Schumer asks her 21-month-old son Gene, who appears to say, "Yeah" from behind his pacifier

Amy Schumer's Son Gene, 21 Months, Watches Mom on TV for 'First Time' in Super Bowl Ad

Gene David is getting his first peek at his mama's superstar career!

On Sunday, Amy Schumer shared a video of her 21-month-old son watching her Hellmann's commercial that aired during the Super Bowl broadcast, in which the actress hilariously portrays a "Fairy Godmayo" and shows someone how to transform various items from his fridge into a tasty snack spread with the help of Hellmann's.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gene sits on dad Chris Fischer's lap in the footage, staring transfixed at the TV screen with a pacifier in his mouth, while Schumer, 39, glances back and forth from the TV to her son to gauge his reaction.

"Is that Mommy?" she asks Gene, who appears to say, "Yeah" from behind his pacifier, still looking forward at the TV.

"First time seeing mom on tv. 🦗," Schumer wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the comments — where Schumer hilariously told a fan that "Not one eff [was] given" from Gene about seeing her on TV — various celebs voiced their appreciation for the cute moment. "Awwwwwww," said Olivia Culpo while Laura Benanti chimed in with three yellow heart emojis.

Remarked Debra Messing, "Watching you watching him is the best." Said Paris Hilton, "Adorable 🥰," adding in a second comment, "The way you look at him🥺😍."

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen's Sons Have Adorable Virtual Playdate on Watch What Happens Live

The Trainwreck star told Entertainment Tonight before the big moment, "It's going to be exciting to watch the game and be like, 'Hey, there's the commercial!' "

"We'll just watch it here on the TV. I hope it's not on during our son's nap," she said.