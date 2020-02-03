Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Birdie Is the Cutest San Francisco 49ers Fan

Jessica Simpson/Instagram; Inset: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jessica Simpson’s baby girl is the chicest — and sweetest — Super Bowl 2020 viewer!

Clad in an adorable leopard print headband and matching flare pants, 10-month-old Birdie Mae showed her support for her dad’s former team with a red San Francisco 49ers T-shirt in a new Instagram photo on Sunday.

Simpson’s husband Eric Johnson, who she shares daughter Birdie with, as well as son Ace Knute, 6, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 7, is a former tight end for the 49ers.

The San Francisco team is playing against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Super Bowl LIV in Miami — and whether his former team team wins or loses, Johnson, 40, has a sweet supporter in his youngest daughter.

“Someone is ready for her first Super Bowl 🏈💚🏈 #BIRDIEMAE,” Simpson, 39, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her little one, adding two football emojis as well as a green heart.

Johnson and Simpson, who wed in 2014 after four years together, welcomed baby Birdie last March.

The family have been making headlines since the upcoming publication of Simpson’s moving memoir, Open Book, was announced earlier this month and excerpted in PEOPLE.

The Jessica Simpson Collection co-founder holds nothing back in the book, which recounts traumatic childhood sexual abuse, an ensuing struggle with self-medicating and other major life events.

Along with the audio book she narrated, Simpson is also releasing six new songs which tell her story.

She hopes the book (and music) will help others to know they are not alone.

“It’s been a long hard deep emotional journey,” she told PEOPLE, “one that I’ve come through the other side with pure happiness and fulfillment and acceptance of myself. I’ve used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring to people.”

Open Book comes out on February 4.

The 49ers and the Chiefs are facing off at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game is airing on FOX.