Jennifer Lopez's Daughter, 11, Joins Her to Perform During Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter is definitely taking after her mom.

The singer’s 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel performed with her in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday during Lopez’s 10-minute-plus set alongside Shakira.

Emme took the stage to sing her mother’s hit “Let’s Get Loud,” showing off her pipes alongside some other young performers.

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

Throughout her rehearsals and preparations for the big show, Lopez has been documenting special moments with her kids (whom she co-parents with ex-husband Marc Anthony) both on and off stage.

Daughter Emme, as well as her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s kids Natasha and Ella, have attended many practices with the mom of two, who has shared the sweet interactions on social media. And away from work, the Hustlers star has made sure to spend time with her family, which also includes Emme’s twin Max.

“Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time,” Lopez said in January, along with a photo of her overseeing the twins’ homework in bed.

After the Super Bowl, a big milestone in the works for their blended family could be Rodriguez, 44, and Lopez’s forthcoming wedding. And as a source told PEOPLE last March, their children will “definitely” play a large role in their special day.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the source said.

Meanwhile, one thing that may definitely be set in stone during the ceremony is her son Max’s role. Lopez previously told Entertainment Tonight that he would “of course” walk her down the aisle.