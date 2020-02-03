Alex Rodriguez's Daughters Are 'So Proud' of 'Stepsister' Emme's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Emme Maribel has one solid support system in her sisters-to-be!

Following her impressive performance alongside mom Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami on Sunday night, the 11-year-old got some serious praise from Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s two daughters: Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15.

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good,” Ella said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the show.

Emme took the stage in a surprise appearance at the Hard Rock Stadium during the 10-minute-plus set from Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43. She sang her mother’s hit “Let’s Get Loud,” showing off her pipes alongside some other talented young performers.

“It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic,” Natasha told ET. “My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal.”

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

Emme and her twin brother Maximilian “Max” David‘s dad Marc Anthony also had some sweet words for his daughter’s performance, sharing a photo of her onstage in celebration.

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours,” the “You Sang to Me” hitmaker wrote.

As Lopez and Shakira took the stage, Rodriguez, 44, couldn’t contain his own excitement over the fiery duo’s powerful set, unabashedly jumping and dancing along with others in the crowd — including his kids.

He then turned to his millions of social media followers to praise his sweetheart’s performance. “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” the MLB legend wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

Image zoom Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez Kevin Winter/Getty

Headlining the Super Bowl halftime show is yet another major bucket list moment for Lopez to check off.

“It’s been a dream of hers ever since she watched Diana Ross soar,” Rodriguez exclusively told PEOPLE of his fiancée back in September — referencing Ross’ iconic 1996 Super Bowl performance, which she ended by exiting the Tempe, Arizona, arena in a helicopter.

“I’m so proud of her for not just hoping, but working for all these years to make it happen,” he continued. “She is going onto that stage representing all of us: Latinos, immigrants, people of every age and color.”