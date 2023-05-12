Sunny Hostin Tears Up as She Receives Mother's Day Message From Her Children: 'They're Such Sweet Kids'

Her 17-year-old daughter Paloma and her 20-year-old Gabriel had the kindest words for their beloved mom 

It's not Mother's Day yet, but Sunny Hostin already has the best present. The co-host of The View and author of Summer on the Bluffs was recently surprised with the sweetest messages from her kids, 17-year-old daughter Paloma and 20-year-old Gabriel, while appearing on the Rachael Ray Show.

Sunny shares Gabriel and Paloma with her husband Emmanuel Hostin.

Host Rachael Ray, 54, asked Hostin about her Mother's Day traditions and Hostin explained that it usually entails gardening with her kids. "I'm a gardener, as you know," she explained. "I own 12 chickens. I have two Newfoundland dogs. We live on two and a half acres. I cook every day and so I like to garden with my kids. I think it's really important for them to understand that dirt makes their lunch. Dirt makes their food."

"I started doing that with them when they were little," Hostin, 54, continued. "I started doing it when they were four. So for Mother's Day, their gift to me is that we start our garden. We get out and plant."

https://www.rachaelrayshow.com/video/sunny-hostin-tears-up-as-she-receives-sweet-mothers-day-messages-from-her-2-kids Sonny Hoston tears up as she receives sweet Mother’s Day message from children
Rachael Ray Show

She also explained a little more about their Mother's Day activities, including tending to the bees on their property. "We also have beehives on our property and if it's time, it usually isn't in May, we will smoke out our bees and collect our honey," she said. "My daughter Paloma makes candles. I can't say she's as excited about gardening as my son."

Even though she's usually in the garden with her kids on Mother's Day, Hostin says they both have very different views about it. "My son just really took to it in a way," she said. "He loves it. He can often be found in either the chicken coop grabbing eggs for breakfast or in the garden grabbing food. But [Paloma] loves just spending time with us. It's not her favorite thing to do, but that is my gift every single year."

"She already asked me actually, 'I guess we're doing the same Mother's Day thing?' I'm like, 'Yes, we are,'" Hostin said.

That's when Ray told Hostin, "And you know what else they're doing? Giving you this loving message — watch this."

In the video, Paloma said to her mom, "Hi mama, so let's just ignore the fact that it's dark out. And my hair. It's very much past my bedtime. But I would like to wish you a very happy Mother's Day. On top of that, I would like to thank you for really being my foundation, especially through junior year. You taught me a really important lesson recently about men. We love them, yeah. To just remind me that they're not special enough to make me feel that way and I think that's a lesson I'm gonna think about for the rest of my life. And thank you for supporting me in art, and everything that I'm interested in, and just overall being a great mother. So, thank you, I love you. Have a great day."

Meanwhile, her son Gabriel said, "Happy Mother's Day to the greatest mom of all time. The GOAT, hands down. Mom, I love you to the moon and back. I seriously don't know what I would do without you. I'm just so grateful and thankful, from the bottom of my heart. I wanna wish you a happy Mother's Day, and all my love for you."

Paloma and Gabriel's messages made both Ray and Hostin emotional.

"They're such sweet kids," Ray said, as Hostin wiped a tear from her face.

Hostin said she was "overwhelmed that they would take the time outside of their really, really grueling schedules to say such kind things to me."

"I think the most important job in the world is making happy, healthy, stable, empathetic, beautiful people and I am hoping that I've done that," she added.

