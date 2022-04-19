Sunny Hostin Spends Easter in Puerto Rico for Daughter Paloma's Confirmation: 'Such a Special Day'

Sunny Hostin celebrated Easter weekend and the confirmation of her 15-year-old daughter with a carousel of Instagram photos

Sunny Hostin and her family had a lot to celebrate this Easter!

The View co-host, 53, shared photos from her 15-year-old daughter Paloma's confirmation in Puerto Rico to Instagram on Monday.

In the Catholic church, a confirmation is a ceremony where one affirms their relationship and commitment to the Holy Spirit through prayer and being anointed with oil, per the Syracuse Diocese.

"Happy Easter. Such a special Holy Saturday with Paloma's confirmation in Puerto Rico. He is Risen," Hostin captioned the series of photos that begins with her, a priest, daughter Paloma and husband Emmanuel Hostin standing in front of the altar. She also included photos of her family worshiping together during the service.

Sunny often documents her children's milestone moments. In August, the I Am These Truths author posted photos from moving her son Gabriel Hostin into Harvard University. "So we dropped our 'baby boy' off at college," she wrote in the caption.

"It was all going so well until little sis started crying - thanks Paloma! We are all so very proud and we know you will change the world Gabriel. You are brilliant, humble and most importantly, kind," Hostin continued. "Here's to a great adventure my sweet boy."

Sunny had a proud-mom moment as she celebrated Gabriel and Paloma — both of whom she shares with husband Emmanuel — in September.

"So I somehow missed the assignment - National Daughter and National Son Days," she wrote alongside a photo of her hugging Gabriel and Paloma on Harvard's campus.