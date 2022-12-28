Sunny Hostin's Son Gabriel Joins Her at White House Holiday Party — See the Photos!

Sunny Hostin made a very special visit to the White House with her son by her side.

On Sunday, The View co-host shared photos where she posed with her son, 20-year-old Gabriel, and other guests at the White House holiday party.

"Thank you Mr. President and the First Lady for your kind invitation to the White House Holiday Party. What fun we had. Happy Holidays to all. @potus @flotus," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Mom and son took turns posing with photos of former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama's portraits at the event.

Sunny shares Gabriel and daughter Paloma, 16, with husband Emmanuel Hostin.

Paloma appeared in another photo, posing with her mom and Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at the holiday party at their D.C. home.

"Thank you Madam Vice President and the Second Gentleman for a wonderful time at your residence holiday party. Happy Holidays to all," the journalist captioned the shot.

Sunny often documents her children's milestone moments. Last August, the I Am These Truths author posted photos from moving her son Gabriel into Harvard University.

"So we dropped our 'baby boy' off at college," she wrote in the caption.

"It was all going so well until little sis started crying - thanks Paloma! We are all so very proud and we know you will change the world Gabriel. You are brilliant, humble and most importantly, kind," Hostin continued. "Here's to a great adventure my sweet boy."