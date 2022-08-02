Sunny Hostin Reveals Daughter Paloma, 16, Ran in Junior Olympics — And Beat Her Personal Record!

Sunny Hostin's daughter competed in the 800-meter run in track and field in Greensboro, North Carolina

Sunny Hostin is sharing a major achievement in her daughter's athletic career!

On Tuesday's episode of The View, the co-host, 53, announved that her daughter Paloma, 16, recently competed in the Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina. Hostin said that her daughter did "so well" in the 800-meter run in track and field.

"Everyone was asking where I was yesterday, I was actually watching my daughter run the 800 meters in track and field in the Junior Olympics yesterday," said Hostin. "I didn't want to mention it because most people know Paloma does not like being the center of attention, which is why I don't talk much about her on the show."

"But she did so well. She broke her own record, she made a personal record," she revealed.

Hostin shared that her son Gabriel also came to cheer on Paloma at the competition.

"And she was terrified — it was really really crowded... My son showed up that morning because she said she needed him. He flew in to just support her," she continued. "And it was amazing."

"It was a pretty incredible thing being at the Junior Olympics I can tell you that," she added.

Hostin and her family recently celebrated another milestone in Paloma's life: her church confirmation over Easter weekend.

