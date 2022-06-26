Summer Walker Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2: 'I'm Very, Very Excited'

“It’s really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love,” Walker said of her pregnancy during an Instagram Live Saturday afternoon

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Summer Walker attends Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)

Summer Walker is going to be a mom of two!

The "No Love" singer, 26, announced the exciting news in an Instagram Live Saturday afternoon, telling her four million followers, "People asking me if I'm pregnant…I am and you know I'm very, very, very, very, happy about it."

Continued Walker: "Very excited about it. And this is gonna be — I'm very very excited because it's going to be different from how it was before. It's really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love."

The "Yummy" artist, who is one of Essence's digital cover stars this month, went on to say that it was important for her to take control over sharing the news this time around – something she wasn't able to do with her first baby, 1-year-old daughter Bubbles, whom she shares with producer London on Da Track.

"The only reason I'm even saying anything is because last time I felt very disrespected that people didn't let me tell that myself," she said.

Added Walker: "People were taking pictures of me in the store — I know it kind of comes with the job –… [but] people took pictures of me and sent it to The Shade Room before I could even announce my pregnancy. I thought that was very disrespectful and it made me very, very, very, very, very upset."

The star also shared a post celebrating her body on Saturday afternoon. It drew support from the likes of Ciara and Erykah Badu.

Walker – who has been romantically linked to LVRD Pharaoh since at least November – revealed that she and the rapper, whose real name is Larry, got each other's names tattooed on their faces in an Instagram post, which she simply captioned, "Bestfriend."