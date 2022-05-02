Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Begins Process of Freezing Her Eggs After Miscarriage

Lindsay Hubbard's news that should come as no surprise to Bravo viewers who saw her begin to explore the option of freezing her eggs earlier this season on Summer House

Lindsay Hubbard is taking the next steps in her fertility journey.

The Summer House star, 35, said over the weekend that she has begun the process of freezing her eggs, explaining in a lengthy Instagram post that she started hormone injections on Friday.

"I finally found a couple of weeks/time to sit still enough in NYC to follow through with the egg freezing process! 🙌🏼" Hubbard said. "Right now, I'm on my 3rd day of hormone injections (I started on Friday) and it's really not so bad… but I have about another week to go, so we'll see lol!"

She went on to explain that she's already been experiencing some mood swings, something her boyfriend (and Summer House costar) Carl Radke experienced firsthand during a recent phone call together.

"I mean, I talked to Carl on the phone this morning (because he's been out of town this weekend) and I teared up, then laughed hysterically at something, and then cried because my eyes are puffy and I feel like a pirate! 😂" she said, adding, "honestly who knows how I'm going to be feeling."

"I've been thinking and talking about freezing my eggs for awhile," she said in an episode of the hit reality series. "I settled in the past and I was forcing something because I was up against my own timeline. If I could just stop the biological clock and eliminate that as part of my process of choosing a partner, then maybe I can find somebody who is actually meant for me."

That episode also saw Hubbard visit with Dr. Joshua U. Klein at Extend Fertility, a New York City-based leader in egg freezing and infertility services. There, Dr. Klein analyzed the results of an Anti-Müllerian Hormone test he performed on Hubbard, which is used to check a woman's ability to produce eggs that can be fertilized for pregnancy.

"AMH, it's not a number of eggs but it's a reflection of your egg supply," Hubbard was told, the doctor pointing to a reference table of AMH levels relative to age. "At age 35, where you are, the average AMH level is about 2.6. But your AMH level came back at 3.8."

"3.8, that means I'm 28!" Hubbard jokingly cheered, reading the chart.

A follow-up ultrasound saw Hubbard having her uterus and ovaries checked, Dr. Klein telling her that both were "healthy" and cyst-free.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hubbard and Radke, 37, have been friends for years, though romance only blossomed for the two at the end of last summer (something playing out in Monday's season finale of Summer House).

"Something just clicked in a different way, at the same time, for both of us," she wrote on Instagram last week.

She confirmed their relationship in January, sharing a heartfelt tribute to Radke a month later in honor of the pair's first Valentine's Day together.

"I honestly didn't think it was possible to love someone this much … I have so much love in my heart to give, and finally, I can give it to the man who actually deserves it, appreciates it, and reciprocates it! 🙏🏼," she wrote at the time, captioning a gallery of PDA-heavy snaps of the two. "The foundation of such a solid friendship has guided us to navigate our deep romantic connection, and let me just say, this is the stuff rom-coms are made of! 🥰."

Prior to dating Radke, Hubbard was linked to her Winter House costar Jason Cameron. The two split a month before she learned she had suffered a miscarriage just 24 hours after she found out she was six-weeks pregnant with their child.

"I found out on a Monday I was pregnant, and by Tuesday I was having a miscarriage and by Wednesday I was in the emergency room for five hours," Hubbard said during the season 6 premiere. "It all happened so quickly that I wasn't able to even emotionally wrap my mind around the pregnancy portion of it before I was having a miscarriage."

"Jason was absolutely wonderful, but I also just needed to get through it on my own," she added, sharing in a confessional that she she "absolutely" would have had their baby despite the newness of their romance.

"I never thought that it would happen like that for me," she said. "It's something I've always wanted my entire life, to have a family."