Bravo! Summer House Alum Ashley Wirkus Gives Birth to Baby Boy — See the Adorable First Photos

Summer House alum Ashley Wirkus welcomed a spring baby!

The boutique owner and lifestyle blogger, 30, gave birth to a son, named Dean Hudson McAtee on Friday, May 24, at Scripps Encinitas Hospital in California, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dean, who was born at 9:53 a.m. PT and weighed in at a healthy 8 lbs. 7 oz., measuring 20.5 inches long, is the first child for Ashley and her husband Brad McAtee.

“He is pure perfection,” Ashley’s twin sister Lauren Wirkus tells PEOPLE.

“It was a very emotional but incredible labor experience for Ashley as she not only had her husband Brad in the room but me, our sisters Rachel and Mia, and our mom Dana in the room during delivery!” Lauren says. “Before the doctor came in, she said she could hear us all coaching and pushing alongside Ashley. No surprise, our cheering was heard throughout the hospital once he arrived!”

Lauren adds, “Mommy and baby are healthy and already home. Words can’t describe the overwhelming love affair that has already begun!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Ashley Wirkus and her son Ashley Wirkus

Dean Hudson McAtee Ashley Wirkus

Brad McAtee, Ashley Wirkus and baby Dean Ashley Wirkus

RELATED: Baby Boy on the Way for Summer House Star Ashley Wirkus

Ashley announced her pregnancy back in November, sharing photos from their sex-reveal party.

“Baby Boy McAtee coming May 2019 #itsaboy #morningsicknessisreal,” Wirkus captioned her post; McAtee wrote alongside his, “Beyond excited to welcome Baby BOY McAtee in May 2019 #itsaboy“

Lauren couldn’t help join in on the baby joy, re-posting one of the images in which she had hilariously Photoshopped herself in.

“Guys in case you missed @ashleynmcatee @bradmcatee big news WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! #itsaboy,” wrote the proud aunt.

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Blake, Keira and 58 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Since then, Ashley kept her Instagram followers up to date on all her pregnancy ups and downs — from her baby shower and her nursery reveal to a debilitating bout of shingles that let her on bed rest at the 28-week mark.

“Instagram is a highlight reel of all the best (even I am at fault for this) but I wanted to share this struggle that’s not picture perfect…its been a huge wake up call!” she wrote in March.

“Since sharing my pregnancy this online community has been such a wonderful place for me to learn and connect with so many people,” she continued. “This is my reminder to YOU to remember that in life you can only control so much. Let go of all the mental nonsense that doesn’t serve you and find outlets that help release stress in your life. It’s a lesson I am going to work hard on everyday for the next 12 weeks because I know once the baby comes I will definitely not be in control and nothing else will matter!”

Earlier this month, Ashley revealed that she and McAtee had yet to settle on a name.

“What are we going to name this baby boy?” she wrote. “Yes 38 weeks and still no name, it has been so hard. We have had a hard time finding names we both like and so just going to wait until we meet him!”

Ashley and McAtee celebrated three years of marriage in November. The couple tied the knot in 2015 before jetting off to a honeymoon in Bora Bora.

On Nov. 21 of last year, Wirkus shared a set of photos from their wedding day, writing, “Happy 2nd Anniversary to my Best Friend!”

“We have gone through some not so typical situations as a married couple and many people might say we are not ‘normal’ but I can tell you that when you marry your Best Friend it truly is the best!” she added.