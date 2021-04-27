Summer House's Lauren Wirkus and Husband David Raih Welcome Baby Girl Goldie Sara

Lauren Wirkus and David Raih welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on Friday, April 16

Lauren Wirkus and David Raih are officially parents!

The Summer House alum and her husband welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Goldie Sara Raih, on Friday, April 16th, Wirkus revealed on Instagram last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The newborn weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 20.25 inches long when she arrived at 2:04 p.m. in Nashville, according to the Bravo star's post.

Wirkus noted that she has been "quiet" on social media until now as she has been "busy taking care of [Goldie] with Daddy!"

"Hiii 🌎 My name is Goldie Sara Raih ✨.... My name is a a mix of my parents just loving the name Goldie and then my middle name matching my mama's middle name after my great great grandma who went to college at Belmont in Nashville where I was born!" the post read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I can't wait to keep growing and show you how big I get! xoxo Goldie Girl," Wirkus added, writing the post as if she were Goldie.

In the post, Wirkus also shared the first photos of her baby girl, including shots of the newborn wrapped in a pink blanket with her name on it.

Goldie posed next to a wooden sign reading "Hello my name is Goldie" as she napped for the photos.

Many of Wirkus' fellow Bravo stars raved about her new addition in the comments of the post.

lauren wirkus and David Raih Credit: lauren wirkus/instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Summer House Alum Lauren Wirkus Engaged to David Raih: 'I Can't Wait to Be Your Wife'

"Love my niece Goldie so much!!!!!! I can't wait to hold you tomorrow and for all our adventures ahead!" her twin sister, and Summer House alum, Ashley wrote.

"Angel!! Beautiful just like her momma! I love her name 💛😍✨," Kristen Doute replied.

Wirkus announced the happy news of her pregnancy on Instagram in October 2020 with ultrasound photos resting on two heart-shaped boxes of roses, one blue and one pink.

"Our hearts have already doubled!! @doseofroses Baby Boy or Baby Girl❓❗️We will find out soon ‼️ #babyraih," Wirkus added.