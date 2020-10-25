Summer House Alum Lauren Wirkus and Husband David Raih Expecting Their First Child

Lauren Wirkus and David Raih have a baby on the way!

On Saturday, the newlyweds announced that they are expecting their first child together, due in April 2021. Wirkus, 33, shared the happy news on Instagram with her ultrasound photos resting on two heart-shaped boxes of roses, one blue and one pink.

"Our hearts have already doubled!! @doseofroses Baby Boy or Baby Girl❓❗️We will find out soon ‼️ #babyraih," the Summer House alum added.

"Auntie is so excited! Can't wait to be mommy's together!" her twin sister Ashley shared on her Instagram Story.

Their pregnancy comes four months after the couple tied the knot in Santa Monica, California.

Despite the pandemic and multiple changed plans, Wirkus and Raih said "I do" at St. Monica Catholic Church.

For the ceremony, Wirkus wore a gorgeous gown by Pronovias. And for her intimate reception, she changed into a white patterned jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi, which she accessorized with a custom "Mrs. Raih" bag designed by Island to East Side.

The reception, which was planned and designed by Erica Marie Events, was held at the private home of Chris and Jean Raih, who are the groom's brother and sister-in-law.

The couple and their loved ones enjoyed a candlelight dinner, catered by Food First Events & Catering and drinks by Authentic Cocktails, and decorated with floral arrangements by Lauren Ghani.

Wirkus and Raih, a wide receiver coach for the Arizona Cardinals, then celebrated their honeymoon with a romantic getaway to Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The former Bravo star recently shared a sweet tribute post to her husband for his birthday, writing that she is "so lucky" to have him in her life.