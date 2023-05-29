'Succession' 's Sarah Snook Welcomes First Baby with Husband Dave Lawson

Sarah Snook's family has grown!

On Monday, the Succession star, 35, revealed that she welcomed her first baby with husband Dave Lawson in an Instagram photo of her and her newborn watching the finale of the HBO series, which aired on Sunday.

While Snook let a picture say a thousand words by not mentioning her baby in the caption, she did pen a lengthy reflection now that Succession has come to an end.

"It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me," Snook began. "The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over."

"But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful," she continued.

"I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support," Snook added, presumably referring to her newborn.



The Originals alum Phoebe Tonkin congratulated the fellow Australian actress in the comments.

"Congratulations Sarah. (And a second congratulations on that little head too in frame too)," Tonkin, 33, wrote.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The actress first revealed she was expecting her first baby during the season 4 premiere of the HBO series.

Snook stepped out at the Succession premiere in a body-hugging black one-piece, her baby bump on full display.

"It's exciting!" she told Entertainment Tonight of her pregnancy as she felt her belly. "I feel great."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

She revealed that she was pregnant while taping the fourth season of Succession, however, she reassured viewers, "I mean, you couldn't super tell."

"Because it's not super big, at least at the moment," she said.

Snook also referenced her special plus one, telling Megan Ryte of "Extra" she brought, "Someone I have not met yet but I'm intimate with."

She joked that her Succession character, Shiv Roy, showed her "what not to do" when it comes to being a mom. "I don't know if the Roy family are a paragon of family values… I don't think we could be looking up to them for guidance."