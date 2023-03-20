'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump at Season 4 Premiere

Sarah Snook is going to be a mom!

The Succession star revealed the news — and her baby bump — during the season 4 premiere of the HBO series on Monday.

Snook, 35, stepped out in a body-hugging black one-piece, her baby bump on full display. She paired the number with a shimmery silver coverall.

"It's exciting!" she told Entertainment Tonight of her pregnancy as she felt her belly. "I feel great."

Sarah Snook Instagram

This will be the first child for Snook and her husband comedian Dave Lawson, whom she married in 2021.

As for when she's expecting her new addition's arrival, Snook said it won't be "too much longer."

"Like two months? Well, I'm at 32 weeks."

She revealed that she was pregnant while taping the fourth season of Succession, however, she reassured viewers, "I mean, you couldn't super tell."

"Because it's not super big, at least at the moment," she said.

Snook also referenced her special plus one, telling Megan Ryte of "Extra" she brought, "Someone I have not met yet but I'm intimate with."

She joked that her Succession character, Shiv Roy, showed her "what not to do" when it comes to being a mom. "I don't know if the Roy family are a paragon of family values… I don't think we could be looking up to them for guidance."

Still, she said the series will have "a pretty classy ending."

Snook's announcement comes after she and Lawson celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony in February 2021 after the two were locked down together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress revealed the following October.

RELATED VIDEO: Al Roker Reveals How He 'Accidentally' Found Out His Daughter Courtney Roker Is Pregnant

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," she said in the cover story for Vogue Australia's November 2021 issue.

Snook said that she and Lawson, 44, had been friends for years before striking up a romance, explaining, "We've been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic."

She added, "We've just never been single at the same time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But once the two became romantically involved, it didn't take Snook long to realize that their relationship was something special. The actress said she proposed to Lawson on Halloween of 2020.

"I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard," she said.