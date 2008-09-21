Strolling With the Stars

After making its debut on Sex amp the City in 2002, the Bugaboo Frog became the IT stroller for urban parents. With a reversible seat, convertible bassinet, adjustable handlebar height, and big tires, this is the best ride for city living. Julianna Margulies, Kim Raver, Keri Russell, Naomi Watts, Toni Collette, Jason Priestley, Matt Damon, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are among the hordes of celebs who use the stroller's newer more adaptable version, the Cameleon. Frog devotees include Gretchen Mol, Brooke Burke, Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton, Heidi Klum and Seal, Noah Wyle, Kelly Rutherford, Kate Hudson, and Hugh Jackman.

