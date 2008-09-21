Strolling With the Stars
Maclaren Quest
Like most parents, after trying out fun full-sized strollers, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have realized that an umbrella stroller like the Maclaren Quest is the essential get-around town ride for their babes. Other stars who saw the lightweight light include Michelle Williams, Mariska, Melissa Joan Hart, Helena Bonham-Carter, Amanda Peet, and former Spice Girls Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton. The Quest is suitable for babies 3+ months and reclines for naps.
Bugaboo Frog and Cameleon
After making its debut on Sex amp the City in 2002, the Bugaboo Frog became the IT stroller for urban parents. With a reversible seat, convertible bassinet, adjustable handlebar height, and big tires, this is the best ride for city living. Julianna Margulies, Kim Raver, Keri Russell, Naomi Watts, Toni Collette, Jason Priestley, Matt Damon, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are among the hordes of celebs who use the stroller's newer more adaptable version, the Cameleon. Frog devotees include Gretchen Mol, Brooke Burke, Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton, Heidi Klum and Seal, Noah Wyle, Kelly Rutherford, Kate Hudson, and Hugh Jackman.
Bugaboo Bee
After conquering the world with the Frog and Cameleon, Bugaboo introduced this lightweight stroller. Attractive, compact, and nimble, the Bee has caught the attention of celebrity parents like Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale (who had a custom cover created for theirs), Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, Dave Grohl, Milla Jovovich, Tobey Maguire and Jen Meyer, and Lisa Bonet.
Graco SnugRide Infant Car Seat and Graco SnugRider Stroller
Like many new parents, Naomi Watts found using Graco's SnugRide Infant Car Seat and Graco SnugRider Stroller a great way to transfer her son Sasha Schreiber between the car and the street.
BOB Revolution
Yes, it's technically an all-terrain stroller, but many moms like Bridget Moynahan, Kate Hudson, and Sheryl Crow use the BOB Revolution as their all-around stroller. With phenomenal suspension, a comfy seat, and relatively light weight, it's great for everyday jaunts, too.
Stokke Xplory
Once you get past its space-age looks, you'll understand what celebs like Tori Spelling, Russell Crowe, Courteney Cox-Arquette, Rachel Weisz, Heidi Klum, and Joely Fisher have loved about the distinct Stokke Xplory. The adjustable reversible seat keeps baby high off the ground, enabling parent and baby to be closer, promoting natural eye contact and bonding to enhance the parent/baby relationship. It also gives them a much better view of the world.
Orbit Baby's Orbit Infant System
Jessica Alba should be a spokesperson for the Orbit Baby Infant System. As she told Fit Pregnancy, "it's a hybrid stroller that looks like half an egg. You can use it as a car seat and a stroller so you never have to take the baby out of it. Then when the baby gets bigger you can put a toddler seat in so it's really practical." We couldn't have said it better ourselves! Other Orbit-loving parents include Halle Berry, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey, Chris Noth, Marcia Cross, Melissa Joan Hart, Soleil Moon Frye, Fred Savage, Jaime Pressly, and Tori Spelling (who uses it for both Liam and Stella).
Maclaren Twin Techno and Triumph
The clear favorites among celebrity parents of two or more kids – Diana Krall and Elvis Costello, Heidi Klum and Seal, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline, to name a few – are the Maclaren Twin Techno and Twin Triumph. Like their singleton counterparts, these side-by-side strollers are relatively lightweight, comfy and suitable for newborns through to 55 pound tots. The Twin Techno boasts slightly more padding, adjustable legrests, and peek-a-boo canopy windows.
Silver Cross Balmoral pram
The ultimate status symbol for posh parents, the beautifully handcrafted Silver Cross Balmoral pram has held British royal babies since 1877. Today it is used by British and American celebs alike, including Charlotte Church, Jessica Alba, Tori Spelling, Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. At the baby shower for their twin girls, Sean Combs and Kim Porter received doll versions!
Silver Cross Dazzle
When Silver Cross updated its classic line with the Dazzle – an ultra-modern umbrella stroller – parents like Marcia Cross, Cate Blanchett, Katie Price, and Chris Noth were indeed dazzled. We love Marcia's choice of colors – Grape and Blueberry – for her twins, Savannah and Eden.
phil&teds Sport
The original inline double stroller, the philampteds Sport is popular among parents who have two stroller-age kids like Gwyneth Paltrow. It is also great for powerwalks with your BFF Madonna!
