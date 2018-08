No Junk Food, No Dating, No Phones: Are These Celebrities as Strict as Your Mom and Dad?

“We don’t do punishment,” the actor — who shares son Jaden, 20, and daughter Willow, 17, with wife Jada, and has a son, Trey, 25, from a previous relationship — told E! of the longtime couple’s parenting philosophy. “The way that we deal with our kids is, they are responsible for their lives. Our concept is, as young as possible, give them as much control over their lives as possible and the concept of punishment, our experience has been — it has a little too much of a negative quality. So when they do things — and you know, Jaden, he’s done things — you can do anything you want as long as you can explain to me why that was the right thing to do for your life.”