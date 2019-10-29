Stormi Tries Her Best to Shoot Some Hoops as Mom Kylie Jenner Tells Her to 'Reach for the Stars'

Could Stormi Webster be the next WNBA star?

The famous 20-month-old toddler’s mom Kylie Jenner shared a video to Instagram on Monday of Stormi hitting the basketball court to adorable results.

In the clip, Stormi — who is bundled up in a white hoodie and a black jacket that’s too big for her — carries a basketball across an outdoor court. As she approaches the hoop, she stops and jumps as she tries to toss the ball in, but the ball barely clears her own head.

Little Stormi wasn’t deterred, though, and quickly chased after the ball to make another attempt.

“Reach for the stars baby 😩😩😍😂,” Kylie, 22, captioned the video of her daughter, who she shares with Travis Scott.

Stormi’s practice session caught the attention of several of her mom’s celebrity friends and family members — like aunt Kendall Jenner, who commented, “kylie, this just made my heart smile.”

Corey Gamble chimed in with, “the jump step in the paint ….. Im proud of just that… she is the Best !”

Hailey Bieber told the makeup mogul, “I wanna put her in my pocket,” while celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin added that she’s “watching this everyday.”

This wasn’t Stormi’s first attention-grabbing moment of the week, though.

On Sunday, Kylie shared photos of the tot dressed to impress in a recreated mini version of her own custom Versace Met Gala 2019 dress.

“My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!!” Kylie captioned her post.

Designer Alejandro Peraza told PEOPLE that Kylie thought “it would be adorably iconic” to dress Stormi as “a mini version of herself in such an epic look that garnered so much attention at the Met Ball” for her Halloween costume.

“It took sixteen hours straight to do the beading on the super-small baby size and three full fourteen hour days to apply the feathers by hand,” Peraza said of the custom outfit. “And a whole day to design and add crystals to the baby clutch. Some of the feathers were shipped to me, others we hand-dyed as well to make a perfect feathered confection.”

But despite the hard work, Peraza “really enjoyed making the closest possible replica from the application of the feathers to the beading work,” adding that it “was a great opportunity to create couture for a baby.”