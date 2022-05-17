Taking the Carpet by Storm! Stormi Webster's Red Carpet Photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, 4-year-old Stormi Webster, is already a red carpet pro
Stormi's Big Red Carpet Debut
In August 2019, Stormi Webster made her red carpet debut at the premiere of her dad Travis Scott's Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.
Mom and Dad's Date
At just 2 years old, the toddler made her debut alongside her mom, Kylie Jenner, and dad, Travis Scott. The proud parents smiled and posed with Stormi — who perfected her red carpet pout.
Mini-Fashionista
Stormi looked adorable in her red carpet ensemble: a matching top and bottom with some sneaks.
Another Day, Another Red Carpet
In June 2021, Stormi accompanied her mom and dad at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York City, where her dad was honored. She looked adorable in a black leather dress.
Photo Op
Even when she wasn't posing for photos with Jenner and Scott, Stormi was stealing the show.
Mom's Mini-Me
In May 2022, the 4-year-old took the red carpet by Stormi when she arrived at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with her mom. The pair were there to support Scott, who was performing during the ceremony.
Family Photo
The trio took a family photo together at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Stormi wore a white, one-shouldered dress and white shoes for the occasion.
Mother-Daughter Moment
Inside the awards show, Stormi posed with her mom, who wore a silver fitted column gown.
Hug It Out
And she got a big hug from Dad after his performance as Jenner looked on with a smile.