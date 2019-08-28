The family looked absolutely adorable together for their first red carpet outing on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California.
Stormi got lots of kisses from her dad, Travis Scott, at the premiere of his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.
Stormi held tight to mom, Kylie Jenner, who was dressed in head-to-toe white.
Stormi went for comfy and chic, wearing a matching top and bottom with some sneaks.
She definitely perfected her pout!
Stormi is a natural, but is it any wonder, with a mom like Kylie Jenner?
“Excuse me, how many pictures are these people going to take?”
“Hey! Make sure to get my good side!”
Until the next red carpet, Stormi!