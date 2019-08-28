All of the Photos from Stormi Webster's Adorable Red Carpet Debut with Mom and Dad

Add this one to the baby book under 'Baby's First Movie Premiere!'
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 28, 2019 12:18 PM

1 of 10

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The family looked absolutely adorable together for their first red carpet outing on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California.

2 of 10

Rich Fury/Getty

Stormi got lots of kisses from her dad, Travis Scott, at the premiere of his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.

3 of 10

David Livingston/WireImage

Stormi held tight to mom, Kylie Jenner, who was dressed in head-to-toe white. 

4 of 10

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Stormi went for comfy and chic, wearing a matching top and bottom with some sneaks. 

5 of 10

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

She definitely perfected her pout! 

6 of 10

David Livingston/WireImage

Stormi is a natural, but is it any wonder, with a mom like Kylie Jenner?

7 of 10

David Livingston/WireImage

“Excuse me, how many pictures are these people going to take?” 

8 of 10

David Livingston/WireImage

“Hey! Make sure to get my good side!” 

9 of 10

David Livingston/WireImage

Until the next red carpet, Stormi! 

