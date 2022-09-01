Stormi Webster Helps 'Make Mommy Laugh' at Kylie Jenner's Promo Shoot for 'The Kardashians'

Kylie Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot on TikTok

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on September 1, 2022 01:11 PM
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
Photo: Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at a recent promo photoshoot for The Kardashians, with some special appearances by daughter Stormi.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video on TikTok from the day on set, showcasing her different looks as she recorded footage for new ads promoting the reality series.

In one part of the video, Jenner, 25, sits on a white couch in a navy blue evening gown as Stormi pops up on the other side of the couch. The adorable 4-year-old wears a shiny mermaid skirt with a white hoodie.

Someone on set instructs Stormi to "make mommy laugh," prompting the little girl to look at Jenner and start to laugh as she's soon joined by others on the set. Later, Stormi enjoys a snack as she stands next to Jenner, who is reviewing the photos taken at the shoot.

In addition to Stormi, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are also parents to a 7-month-old son, whose name they have yet to announce since changing it from Wolf.

Last month, Jenner shared a sweet video on TikTok of her and Stormi in the car lip-syncing along to Scott's track, "Mamacita."

Mom and daughter smiled together as they sang "Mamacita-cita-cita, you know I really need ya, need ya, need ya right now."

"My best friendddd 😫😍," Jenner captioned the post.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/TikTok
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/TikTok

The two have been enjoying quite a few mommy-and-me matching moments this summer. In early August, Jenner shared a post of the duo sporting matching blinged-out manicures.

While Jenner went with a light pink color for her manicure, her little girl picked out a bright orange polish.

"Nails with bestie 💅🏻," the mom of two captioned the clip.

