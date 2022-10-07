Stormi Webster Looks Too Cool in TikTok with Mom Kylie Jenner and Grandma Kris Jenner: Watch

"Pov being the coolest in the family," Kylie Jenner captioned the TikTok that featured mom Kris Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on October 7, 2022 02:54 PM
Published on October 7, 2022 02:54 PM
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Lip Sync Playfully Lip Sync to Kris Jenner Sound on TikTok with Kris Herself
Photo: Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are giving TikTok another iconic moment, and this one includes Kris Jenner.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a new video on Thursday where she's in the car with the momager and her 4-year-old daughter is standing behind them in the backseat.

Together, the three of them lip-sync to a sound bite from this week's episode of The Kardashians, where Kris says, "It's really draining. It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this."

All three wear sunglasses and keep straight faces as they film the silly video, with Stormi getting into the sound as she puts a little attitude into her delivery.

"Pov being the coolest in the family," Kylie captioned the video.

The sound bite comes from a scene where Kris is addressing the impact that Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit had on her and her family.

"Blac Chyna is suing myself, Khloé [Kardashian], Kylie and Kim [Kardashian] for defamation of character and interference of character," the 66-year-old revealed in a confessional.

"As a mom, I'm very protective of my kids, and on top of that, it's really draining," she continued. "It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this."

Kris added, "I can't really say anything about it, I really don't want to add to the drama but I want to take my mind off of it right now so I'm gonna spend some time with Kylie."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>
Vivien Killilea/Getty

In the same episode, Kylie celebrated her mom as the "best example" of balancing career and family.

"My mom has been the best example I could look up to. She has 100 kids and she still manages to do it all, so [I'm] very inspired," she said.

The makeup mogul had previously opened up about how difficult it is to head back to work after welcoming her baby boy.

"I feel like I've been very spoiled these last few months, just being able to hang with my daughter all day and now I have my new baby," she explained. "It is hard to leave them again and get back into work. And obviously, I run my companies, so just to juggle the two of them could be difficult sometimes."

