Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West & Dream Kardashian Are the Cutest Family Band

The family band is coming together!

On Saturday, Kris Jenner posted an adorable clip of her granddaughters Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian putting on a musical performance with each playing different instruments while singing along to their own lyrics.

In the video, 2-year-old Stormi is rocking it out on the drums while True and Chicago, both 2, strum purple and green guitars. Their cousin Dream, 3½, can be seen playing the tambourine.

"Perfect Saturday morning!!" Jenner, 64, captioned the sweet video, adding the hashtag "loves of my life."

The little girls looked too-cute in their weekend outfits: Stormi in a grey dress, True in a fringed blue dress, Chicago in a yellow top with camo shorts, and Dream in a navy jumpsuit.

True's mom, Khloé Kardashian, shared her love for the video, leaving a string of heart emojis in the caption. Khloé, 36, also shared several snaps on her Instagram Story of the cousins spending their Saturday together.

In one photo, Stormi and True are playing in a diner booth and putting a meal together with their play food set.

Khloé also shared a photo of her niece Dream as she played outside with items in her tiny pink purse. True and Dream were also seen playing around a luxe playhouse.

Khloé filmed her daughter cleaning the windows of the playhouse and was heard chuckling in the background of the clip.

"That's my girl lol," Khloé wrote of True's adorable actions.

The cousins' get-together comes just days after the reality family announced that their long-running series Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the statement began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

In the statement, the family thanked "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."