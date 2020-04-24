Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Interrupts Dad Travis Scott's Fortnite Concert

Image zoom Stormi Webster Travis Scott Instagram

More than 12.3 million people logged into Fortnite on Thursday to experience rapper Travis Scott's in-game concert, including one special player: Scott and Kylie Jenner's 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The tiny tot made a special appearance on Scott's Instagram Story during the event, temporarily swiping her dad's Playstation 4 controller.

"Stormi took over," Scott, 27, wrote on a sweet video of his daughter as she played the game while wearing a pair of noise-canceling headphones. "Be back one sec."

Also on Thursday night, Jenner, 22, shared a hilarious clip of Stormi on her Instagram Story, her only child rocking an animal-ear headband and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses bedazzled with her name on them.

"Stormi your T-shirt, what did you do for dinner time?" Jenner said as her daughter hammed it up for the camera. "You went crazy!"

Image zoom Stormi Webster Travis Scott Instagram

Image zoom Travis Scott's Instagram Story Travis Scott Instagram

Jenner and Scott have been sharing a lot of sweet moments with Stormi on Instagram lately as they stay-at-home amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier on Thursday, Stormi accidentally crashed Scott's Instagram Live video, the "Sicko Mode" rapper embracing his little girl's surprise cameo by picking her up in his arms and putting her on camera for fans.

"Say hi," the father of one told Stormi, who sweetly greeted viewers.

Looking down at the screen with the livestream's chat, Stormi then asked her dad, "What's that?"

"I don't know. It's live," he replied with a chuckle. Carrying his daughter into another room while holding the camera, Scott asked Stormi, "You seeing daddy?"

"Look, daddy! Daddy!" she cooed. "Look at daddy!"

Image zoom Fortnite Epic Games

Thursday's Fortnite concert was the first of five "other-worldly" tour dates the popular online game will be putting on over the next three days.

Inspired by the work of Cactus Jack, the special event — dubbed an "Astronomical" experience — takes place in the battle royale game, and includes both performances and in-game rewards, like special outfits and other Scott-themed goodies.

There's even a free Astroworld-themed glider fans can get just by logging in.

This isn’t the first music tie-in Fortnite has had. Last year, Marshmello participated in a similar event, where over 10 million players were said to have logged in.

Meanwhile, in October, PEOPLE confirmed that Scott and Jenner, 22, had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner later publicly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

A source told PEOPLE in February that the parents are in a “great” place — but not officially a couple after sparking reconciliation rumors earlier this year.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source said at the time. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”