Mini Mogul! Stormi Helps Kylie Jenner with Her Makeup Line's Upcoming Valentine's Day Collection

It looks like Stormi Webster is a beauty expert in training!

Kylie Jenner shared a photo on Instagram Thursday of her daughter, who turns 2 in February, looking over a spread of color swatches labeled “Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection 2020.”

“coming soon.. ☺️💜🦋” Jenner, 22, captioned the snap.

The photo also revealed a mock-up of a product named after Stormi, with pink packaging covered in butterflies.

Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian commented on the post, writing, “Cutest 🦋🦋🦋🦋”

In a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office shared on YouTube in October, Jenner revealed that little Stormi spends plenty of time with her mom at work.

“[Stormi] does spend a lot of time here. She really never leaves my side, so we’re here all the time,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in the video. “She’ll have lunch here, dinner sometimes, breakfast. She is always here.”

“She motivates me every day to work harder and be a better person,” Jenner later added of her baby girl.

Earlier this year, Jenner was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, surpassing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for the title, Forbes reported in March as part of their annual Billionaires 2019 ranking.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told the magazine at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

While some have criticized the “self-made” part of her title, Jenner has said that her parents cut her off at age 15, encouraging her to make her own money.

“I had such a huge platform, I had so many followers already and I had so many people watching me,” Jenner previously told PAPER magazine, adding that “the self-made thing is true.”

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she said. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

With her Instagram post on Thursday, it looks as though the beauty entrepreneur is passing on her work ethic to Stormi.