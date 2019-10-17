Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi Webster is a dancing queen!

After Kylie Jenner‘s “Rise and Shine” song overtook Twitter this week, the 22-year-old reality star played a remixed version for her 20-month-old daughter, who happily danced along — until she was ready to hear music from her dad, Travis Scott.

In the video, Stormi wears a tie-dyed T-shirt over red leggings and white sneakers as she holds an iPhone playing the remixed version of her mom singing, “Rise and shine.”

Stormi flashes a wide smile as she bounces up and down to the song, and her mom can be heard off camera saying, “Yes! Do you like it?”

“Daddy sings!” Stormi says, looking down at the phone. “No, baby, that’s mommy!” Kylie tells her. “Mommy’s singing!”

“Mommy?” Stormi asks her, then begs for “Daddy singing.”

“Oh, you want daddy singing? I’m not good enough?”

“Daddy sing, daddy sing!” Stormi excitedly says, jumping up and down.

“Okay, okay!” Kylie says, taking the phone from Stormi with a laugh. The beauty mogul captioned the post, “daddy’s girl 🙄🙄😍.”

Scott, 28, commented on the video, clearly proud that his daughter wants to listen to his music. “😍 wild ❤️,” he wrote.

Kylie’s “Rise and Shine” rendition went viral week. The meme was born from Kylie’s recent office tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, in which she wakes up Stormi with the slight sing-song jingle.

It garnered so much attention that Ariana Grande even recorded her own version of the phrase using a starry eyes filter on her Instagram Stories. Grande, 26, also asked Kylie if she could sample it in a song, to which Jenner heartily agreed: “As long as I’m in music video.”

Jenner is leaning in to her newfound catchphrase — she updated her Instagram bio to say simply, “rise and shine,” and shared a photo of her face inside a massive sun earlier on Thursday.