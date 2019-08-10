Stormi Adorably Sings Happy Birthday to Mom Kylie Jenner During Yacht Celebrations in Italy

Stormi’s serenade may have been the best 22nd birthday gift for Kylie Jenner!

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul celebrated her big day in Italy aboard a yacht with her 18-month-old daughter, momager Kris Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott, among others.

Jenner documented a sweet video of herself and little Stormi singing happy birthday together. “My babyyyy,” the proud parent captioned the footage, in which Stormi can be heard adorably saying “Mommy” during their duet.

The mother-daughter duo coordinated in white dresses for the birthday dinner with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star opting for a white feathered one-shoulder gown.

Also joining the evening party was Scott Disick. Jenner shared a photo of his pink suit jacket ensemble on her Instagram Story, writing, “Lord has arrived.”

Earlier in the day, rapper Scott surprised the birthday girl with a silver diamond-encrusted chain with her signature Kylie Cosmetics logo.

The couple touched down in the European country to begin Jenner’s birthday festivities on Tuesday.

For the occasion, Kylie chartered the mega yacht Tranquility on Thursday. According to TMZ, the 300-ft. ship accommodates 22 guests, comes with a 29-person crew and costs about $1.2 million per week. It includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights.

Kourtney Kardashian is expected to join with her and Disick’s three kids at some point. Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble was also photographed on the boat.

Jenner’s birthday celebrations began on Monday after Scott surprised her when she woke up to her house completely covered in red roses.