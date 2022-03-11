Stormi Adorably Crashes Mom Kylie Jenner's First Instagram Video Since Welcoming Baby Wolf

Stormi has become a pro at stealing the spotlight from her mom.

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner shared a video on her Instagram Story, promoting her new makeup products, when her 4-year-old daughter adorably interrupted.

"Okay so I know, I've been M.I.A. for a while," Jenner, 24, begins saying before whispering, "Stormi wants to be in this," as the toddler appears in the background of the video.

In another clip, Stormi climbs on her mom, poking her head into view as Jenner jokes, "Get out of here."

"Let me do this for two seconds," she tells Stormi, who sweetly responds, "Okay!"

Jenner's post marks her first Instagram video since becoming a mom of two. PEOPLE previously reported that she and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, son Wolf, Feb. 2.

According to a copy of Wolf's birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the couple chose the middle name Jacques for their baby boy — a nod to Scott, whose birth name is Jacques Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed her son's first name on her Instagram Story Feb. 11, posting a simple black slide reading "Wolf Webster" in white text with a heart emoji. She previously shared the first glimpse at Wolf on Instagram Feb. 6, when she posted a black-and-white photo of her son's hand.

Soon after baby Wolf's arrival, a source told PEOPLE that Stormi has been enjoying life as a big sister.

The source said that Jenner and Scott's daughter has been "doing well" and is "very gentle" with the new baby, adding, "She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him."

The insider also opened up about Jenner's life at home as a mom of two. Shortly after giving birth to her son, the source said Jenner was "back at home and doing well." They added, "Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on. Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot."

During Kris Jenner's recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Kardashian family matriarch, 66, said that Wolf looks "exactly" like his older sister.