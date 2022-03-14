Blippi Actor Stevin John and Fiancée Alyssa Ingham Welcome First Baby, Son Lochlan David
Baby Blippi is here!
Stevin John, the children's entertainer and actor behind popular character Blippi, and his fiancée Alyssa Ingham welcomed their first baby together, son Lochlan David John, on Wednesday, March 9, the couple announced on Instagram Sunday.
The pair, who got engaged in August, shared the happy news alongside a sweet photo of the new family of three as well as a close-up shot of their baby boy.
"❤️Lochlan David John❤️ 3/9/22❤️ Your mother and I love you so much!❤️ Welcome to the world!❤️ @alyssaingham ❤️," John captioned his post.
Baby Lochlan weighed 7 lbs, 4 oz. at birth, Ingham shared on her Instagram page.
The couple first announced in October that they were expecting their first baby together.
"I'm going to be a Dad! @alyssaingham and I so excited!!! 🍼🧸 Parenthood coming 2022!" John captioned a series of pictures of the couple holding an ultrasound photo.
Last month, John and Ingham revealed on Instagram that they were expecting a baby boy. "OH BOY! IT'S A BOY! Lil Baby Blip' coming soon!" he wrote alongside photos from the couple's sex reveal.
In August, the content creator announced that he proposed to Ingham, sharing a series of snapshots from the special moment on a beach in Malibu, California.
"I got upgraded from boyfriend to fiancé!" John captioned his post. "@alyssaingham I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with you!"
John's Blippi character first broke into the YouTube scene back in 2014, and he has since crafted countless videos on the website educating children on a variety of topics, including colors and letters. The show is now available to stream on platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime.