Joana Pak is pregnant!

The photographer is expecting her second child with husband Steven Yeun of The Walking Dead fame, she revealed on Instagram Monday.

Pak showed off her baby bump in a bathroom-mirror selfie, pulling up her long-sleeved brown shirt to reveal her belly and captioning it with a series of family-themed emojis.

Numerous members of Yeun’s former The Walking Dead family congratulated the couple on their impending bundle of joy. Wrote showrunner Angela Kang, “Yay! So cute!” while star Norman Reedus (a new dad himself!) showed his support by commenting with four red heart emojis.

Joana Pak Joana Pak/Instagram; Inset: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Baby on the way joins the couple’s son Jude Malcolm, whom they welcomed on St. Patrick’s Day 2017.

Joana Pak and Steven Yeun Vincent Sandoval/Getty

RELATED: See Photos from The Walking Dead Star Steven Yeun’s Ethereal, Yet Traditional, Hilltop Wedding

Yeun, 34, and Pak tied the knot in December 2016 after seven years together, celebrating during a romantic affair as the two were surrounded by ethereal flowers and butterfly-embellished china in a hilltop wedding at Los Angeles’ Paramour estate.

With 220 guests in attendance — including Walking Dead costars Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Chandler Riggs and Sarah Wayne Callies, among others — the couple mixed together elements of their heritage with their quirky tastes.

In order to keep the ceremony “very relaxed and focused on a greater message of love,” Yeun told Martha Stewart Weddings that they didn’t focus too much on religion.

Yeun and Pak, 32, regularly share glimpses into life with their son on social media, from trips to the park to teeth-brushing escapades and more.

On Oct. 1, Yeun posted a photo of Pak and Jude enjoying some time outdoors, which doubled as a tribute to his wife as she hit her newest age milestone.

“Happy birthday to the mvp,” the actor captioned his snapshot.