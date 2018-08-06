Grandpa Steven Tyler Joins Daughter Liv and Her Kids for a Fun-Filled Trip to Disneyland Paris

Steven Tyler and Liv Tyler didn’t want to miss a thing at Disneyland Paris.

The Aerosmith frontman, 70, and his actress and fashion designer daughter visited Europe’s version of The Happiest Place on Earth over the weekend with family.

Liv, 41, attended the park with her dad, Steven’s girlfriend Aimee Preston, her fiancé David Gardner and her children Lula Rose, 2, and Sailor Gene, 3.

In one post, she shared a sweet snapshot of her children riding on one of the park’s most famous attractions. “1st Time 💗,” she wrote. “it’s a small world 😀.”

In a fun video of the outing, Liv showed her proud father outside the Armageddon – Les Effets Speciaux attraction, which is centered on the 1998 movie that she starred in and whose soundtrack he sang “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” for.

“Oh my god, we’re at Disney World in France, and there’s a Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, but there’s this!” he says excitedly before runing up to a poster of Liv’s face. “Ta-da!”

Steven then walks over to a poster of Bruce Willis. “That’s the guy that plays your father. I really love this guy,” he quips with mock anger, miming a fist.

Emma Heming Willis, Willis’ wife, commented, “Dads love their girls.”

Liv isn’t the only Tyler with an attraction at the park. Aerosmith is the star of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, which the Tylers took a ride on. Liv posted a video on her Instagram Story of her dad getting pumped as the ride begins.

Steven — who celebrated his 69th birthday at Disneyland last year — is a longtime lover of Disney Parks, despite a little controversy. In 2016, the company Disney removed his “shocker” hand gesture from the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster video.

“WELL NOW I AM IN ‘SHOCK,’ ” Tyler joked on Facebook following the change. “YOU KNOW I WOULD OWN UP TO THIS DOOZIE … WAY TO GIVE ME THE FINGER NOW Walt Disney World … 17 YEARS LATER … SEE YOU NEXT WEEK … HERE’S TO THE GREATEST RIDE AT DISNEY.”