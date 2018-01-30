Steven Tyler Raves About Being a Grandpa to Daughters Mia and Liv's Kids: 'I'm Papa Stevie'

He’s a rock-and-roll legend, but Steven Tyler‘s favorite job title might be Grandpa.

PEOPLE spoke with the Aerosmith frontman on Sunday at the inaugural Janie’s Fund gala in Los Angeles, when he opened up about how much he loves being a grandfather to daughters Mia and Liv Tyler‘s children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“First of all, I’m Papa Stevie,” said Tyler, referring to the moniker he’s known by to Mia’s son Axton Joseph, 8 months, and Liv’s kids Lula Rose, 18 months, Sailor Gene, 3 next month, and Milo William, 13.

“The really young ones, like Mia’s son Ax, don’t know me yet,” adds the 69-year-old musician. “When they get a little older and know me, see me on TV, I think things will change.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Aside from Milo, Tyler’s other grandchildren have a little ways to go before they realize the star power of their granddad — and he’s excited to see what form that will take.

Image zoom Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

“That’s so amazing when that happens,” he raves. “They start looking at me different because they saw the ‘Janie’s Got a Gun’ video, or ‘Dude (Looks Like a Lady),’ or some ‘Sweet Emotion.’ ”

FROM PEOPLETV: George Michael’s Philanthropy Will Be Remembered as Fondly as His Music



Tyler admits that while coordinating schedules with the overseas portion of his family is a little difficult, it’s worth it when they can all come together.

“Right now, I’m still really busy. Liv is in England — I went and saw her last year with the whole family. It’s just a little hard,” he says. “We try to get together for Christmas and it’s fun, it’s beautiful. What we got is beautiful.”