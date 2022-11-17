Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker on Possibility of More Kids: 'Would Love to Start Trying'

Allison Holker Boss and Stephen "tWitch" Boss love the family they've built.

Speaking with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous daytime show on Thursday, Boss noted that the couple's kids — Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14 — "are not shy."

Added Holker Boss, "Not shy at all. We worry sometimes about it."

The couple then talked about their youngest daughter Zaia, who recently turned 3, when Hudson asked if they "miss having a newborn in the house."

"I sure do," Holker Boss said firmly as both her husband and the audience reacted with surprise. "I think we would love to start trying for another one."

Asked how he feels, Boss replied, "We do. I love the little babies, I love them. It's a constant conversation."

The conversation then moved on to the pair's oldest, daughter Weslie, a high school freshman.

"She's so cool. She's such a good kid. She's so respectful," the mom raved, motioning to her photo on the screen behind her. "I mean look at her, she's stunning."

The mom of three went on to reveal that Weslie "went to her first high school dance, homecoming," to which Boss confirmed she had a date.

Motioning to his wife, Boss explained, "When you have a partner in crime like me here, it also helps me increase my emotional intelligence ... She really helps me realize it's all good."

"We all did it, we have to do this. It's part of it," he said, adding, "Weslie is dope, she attracts dope people."

Last year, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about family life and how they balance parenting their three children.

"It still takes a village!" said Boss of how the household dynamic has changed since the couple welcomed Zaia. "[It's] a little challenging [because] we have family in Utah and Arizona; our family's spread out. But then also we have what would be our chosen family, our family friends in L.A., that are always there to help. And also we have nannies. And it does — it takes a whole village to run this thing."

"People always talk about how it takes a village for hair and makeup and styling — it's the same thing with having kids," added Holker Boss. "We have hands on deck all the time willing to help and jump on board."