Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcomed their first child together, son Callum, on March 6

Steve Kazee Shares Adorable Photo of 3-Month-Old Son Callum, Reminds Him to 'Lead with Love'

Callum Michael Rebel is as cute as can be as he turns 3 months old!

On Wednesday, Steve Kazee celebrated baby Callum's latest milestone with a sweet photo on Instagram, writing that his son — whom he shares with fiancée Jenna Dewan — has already taught them so much in the past few months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, Callum is smiling with his mouth open while wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of adorable orange pants with tigers on them.

"This little guy turned 3 months old a few weeks back," Kazee, 44, began the caption.

"He has been a constant reminder to lead with love, to teach your children well, and to fill their hearts with love, compassion, and empathy for others," the first-time dad continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dewan — who also is mom to daughter Everly, 7, with ex Channing Tatum — chimed in the comments, "Babyyyyyyyyy!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Kazee has not shied away from raving about his baby boy on social media the past few months.

When Callum turned 2 months old, Kazee shared another too-cute photo on Instagram of his son sweetly sticking his tongue out while dressed in a T-shirt and jeans.

"I wish I’d done this ten years ago," Kazee wrote. "How could I know. How could I know that the answer was so easy."

"My beautiful boy," he continued. "I hope you see this someday and know that your daddy loves you better than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour. You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything."

Kazee and Dewan, 39, welcomed Callum on March 6. In April, the engaged couple celebrated their first Easter with their baby boy while social distancing together.

One week prior to their Easter festivities, Kazee celebrated his son turning 1 month old with an adorable photo of Callum, reflecting on the "wild" month now in the books.

"One month old today! What a wild month it has been," Kazee captioned the post, which showed Callum sleeping in an adorable dinosaur onesie. "You are a gift from the universe! Daddy loves you!"