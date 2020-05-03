Steve Kazee Shares Sweet Photo of 2-Month-Old Son Callum: 'The Brightest Light in This Darkest Hour'

Callum Michael Rebel is 2 months old!

On Saturday, Steve Kazee commemorated their son's latest milestone with an adorable photo on Instagram. In the photo, Callum is sweetly sticking his tongue out while dressed in a T-shirt and jeans.

"I wish I’d done this ten years ago," wrote the first-time dad, who is engaged to Jenna Dewan. "How could I know. How could I know that the answer was so easy."

"My beautiful boy," Kazee, 44, continued. "I hope you see this someday and know that your daddy loves you better than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour. You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything."

"I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return," he added. "I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum!"

Kazee and Dewan, 39, welcomed Callum on March 6. Last month, the engaged couple celebrated their first Easter with their baby boy while self-isolating together.

In the snapshots, the parents opened Easter baskets with Callum and Dewan’s daughter Everly, 6, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

Dewan shared some behind-the-scenes moments of the family’s holiday as she hid Easter eggs around the house. “Tired AF Easter bunny,” she wrote atop a selfie shared on her Instagram Story. “No filter can help this.”

One week prior to their Easter festivities, Kazee celebrated his son turning 1-month-old with an adorable photo of Callum, reflecting on the “wild” month now in the books.

"One month old today! What a wild month it has been,” Kazee captioned the post, which showed Callum sleeping in an adorable dinosaur onesie. “You are a gift from the universe! Daddy loves you!”

Dewan lovingly wrote in the comment section: “The most glorious adorable stinkin cute gift ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Dewan and Kazee's nuptial preparations have been sidelined as they put their newly expanded family first and foremost.

“We have not started any planning yet,” Dewan told PEOPLE in March. “Right now we’re enjoying our new life of parenthood and soaking up this gorgeous newborn. We’ll get there when we get there.”

