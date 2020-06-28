Steve Kazee Says 3-Month Old Son Callum 'Gives Me Strength to Fight for a Better Future'

Steve Kazee is pouring his heart out to son Callum Michael Rebel.

On Sunday, Kazee, 44, shared an adorable new photo of his and fiancé Jenna Dewan's son, who turns 4 months on July 6. In his caption, the first-time dad got sentimental about Callum, saying that his little heart "lifts mine every day when it sinks too low."

"It gives me strength to fight for a better future for all the little hearts out there," the new dad wrote. "It gives me love to heal my wounds so that I am strong enough to weather the trials. It gives me peace to ease my worried mind when it feels like all is lost. It gives me perspective so that I may see the world clearly and as it truly is instead of what it seems to be."

"It gives me hope that our best days are ahead of us," he added. "It gives me laughter when I need it and tears when I can’t fathom how much I love it.

Kazee concluded, "It gives me everything and I promise to give it my everything to make sure that it beats as loud and shines as bright as this little heart can. ❤️."

Since Kazee and Dewan welcomed baby Callum in March, the Broadway star has raved about his son on social media.

Earlier this month, Kazee shared a photo of Callum and said that he has already taught the couple so much in the past few months.

"He has been a constant reminder to lead with love, to teach your children well, and to fill their hearts with love, compassion, and empathy for others," Kazee wrote on Instagram.

When Callum turned 2 months old, Kazee shared another too-cute photo on Instagram of his son sweetly sticking his tongue out while dressed in a T-shirt and jeans.

"I wish I’d done this ten years ago," Kazee wrote. "How could I know. How could I know that the answer was so easy."