"You have given me the most wonderful little boy I could have ever asked for," said Steve Kazee, who welcomed son Callum Michael with fiancée Jenna Dewan on March 6

Steve Kazee Shares Mother's Day Tribute to Jenna Dewan: 'Our Children are Lucky to Have You'

In Steve Kazee's eyes, Jenna Dewan is ultimate parenting goals.

On Sunday, the actor, 44, honored his fiancée, 39, on Instagram for Mother's Day, sharing a photo of Dewan pumping breastmilk with a smile, admittedly "exhausted and delirious" from caring for an infant amid a pandemic.

Kazee welcomed son Callum Michael on March 6 with Dewan, who is also mom to daughter Everly, 7 later this month, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

"At first glance this may seem like a strange picture to choose to show my love and appreciation for you on this Mother’s Day but upon closer inspection you can see why it is the absolute perfect picture for the occasion," Kazee began his caption.

"Here you are at 9pm after a long day of feeding one child and wrangling another," he continued. "Here you are pumping even more milk. Here you are after two months of doing that same thing every single day. Here you are exhausted and delirious. Here you are not knowing what day it is. Here you are under a quarantine in the middle of a global pandemic. Here you are in the middle of true adversity."

Kazee explained that, despite all of that, Dewan remains positive — and an inspiration to the new dad.

"And ... here you are ... smiling. Like you always do. It’s no surprise to me. This is how you do everything. You smile and you make everything around you better," he wrote.

"You have given me the most wonderful little boy I could have ever asked for. You have given me the most amazing (soon to be) stepdaughter. You have kept me smiling through all of this even when I struggle the most," he continued.

Kazee added that Dewan is a "shining example" of "what to strive for in this life."

"You are an incredible mother," he wrote. "Our children are lucky to have you. No matter what this world brings you are always ready for it. Always with grace. Always with a smile. I love you. Happy Mother’s Day!"

Last week, Dewan gushed over her soon-to-be husband, sharing a photo of Kazee snoozing alongside their son. The Step Up actress wrote that she also feels "lucky" to have him in her life.

"Seeing you become a father is one of the greatest things I’ve ever witnessed," she captioned the post. "The depth of emotion you feel, the love you share, the insane ability you have to do it ALL for all of us..we are so lucky."