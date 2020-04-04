Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan's Son Callum Turns 1-Month-Old: 'What a Wild Month It Has Been'

Steve Kazee shared a sweet photo of son Callum Michael Rebel to document his baby boy turning 1-month-old.

In the photo, Callum — whom Kazee, 44, and fiancée Jenna Dewan welcomed on March 6 — gets some shut-eye while snuggled in an adorable dinosaur onesie.

“One month old today! What a wild month it has been,” the new dad captioned the post on Saturday. “You are gift from the universe! Daddy loves you!”

And Dewan lovingly wrote in the comment section: “The most glorious adorable stinkin cute gift ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Last Thursday, Kazee shared a picture of Callum nestled in his crib, looking up at his dad, who captioned the Instagram post, “Hello my son…welcome to earth.”

Announcing Callum’s birth on Instagram, Dewan, 39, posted a black-and-white photo of herself holding her baby boy for the first time last month. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,” she wrote.

Dewan — who shares daughter Everly, 6, with ex-husband Channing Tatum — recently spoke to PEOPLE about giving birth to Callum via cesarean section, while one of her go-to soothing songs, the 20-minute “Devi Prayer,” played in the background.

“It’s a very peaceful song,” she said. “It always puts me at ease. I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, ‘If I ever start to look like I’m getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that.’ [Callum] was actually born to that song.”

Image zoom Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan, October 2019 Broadimage/Shutterstock

Dewan also told PEOPLE that she and Kazee are putting their “new parenthood” ahead of their wedding planning at the moment. The couple got engaged in February.

“We have not started any planning yet,” she said. “Right now we’re enjoying our new life of parenthood and soaking up this gorgeous newborn. We’ll get there when we get there.”

The actress also raved about her fiancé, saying she’s enjoying witnessing Kazee be “incredible” with baby Callum.

“I knew he had this gift because I’ve gotten to see him be incredible with my daughter,” said Dewan. “But seeing him with a newborn and the gentleness he has, just watching him look into Callum’s eyes and sing to him and hold him — he really just embraced it in a way that like I was pretty blown away by.”